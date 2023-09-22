BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday in Boardman, Boardman police officers honored a patrolman who served on the force for 30 years.

Rick Blomstrom passed away on Sept. 17 from health complications. He was a Boardman cop from 1975 to 2005.

At Quaker Steak & Lube, former and current officers, friends and family gathered for a car show in Rick’s memory.

“We used to come to the car show every Friday night. This was what we did. So I thought this was the best place to have a tribute to him to come here,” said Sheri Blomstrom, Rick’s wife.

“We were sworn in along with eight other people. We all started together,” said former Boardman Police Captain Richard Sell.

Friends and family remember Rick as a funny guy who liked to pull pranks. They say he will be sorely missed.