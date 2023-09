BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car crashed into the building that houses the AAA office on Boardman-Canfield Road.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle went through the building and a glass window.

Police are on the scene to investigate what led to the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.