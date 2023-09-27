BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The old Zoup! location on US-224 has a new tenant.

Frank’s Cafe manager David Smith said they are opening a second location inside the former Zoup! space on US-224 in Boardman, right next to One Hot Cookie.

Smith said they just signed the lease and will be making some changes to the space before opening.

This new location will have the same breakfast and lunch menu and will most likely keep the same hours as the original location on Market Street.

The new Frank’s Cafe location should be open in a few months.