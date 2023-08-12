BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Tony Fields II both made a trip to the Valley on Saturday to help celebrate the opening of a new plaza in Boardman.

The day after the Browns played their second preseason game, Watson addressed the crowd on what his goals are while in orange and brown.

“That’s one reason why I came to Cleveland because I want to be a part of that tradition, I want to be a part of that history,” Watson said. “We’ve been doing the same thing since the 40s and now we want to get back to that Cleveland football where we started it and get back to championships.”

It was the grand opening for the Prosper Centre at the corner of Market Street and Route 224, built by Canfield businessman Terrill Vidale and his company 2Deep Entertainment.

“We’ve been here since 10 a.m.,” local Browns fan Anthony Sanchez said. “I went across the street to McDonald’s, about 9:30, the breakfast of champions, and came right over here.”

Watson and Fields both went station to station handing out free Handel’s ice cream, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Crumbl Cookies.