BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The grand opening of a new plaza in Boardman later this month will feature an appearance by Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson.

Prosper Centre will be have a grand opening event on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the corner of Market Street and Route 224 in Boardman. The plaza was built by Canfield businessman Terrill Vidale and his company 2Deep Entertainment.

The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m., and Watson will be the featured guest.

But there will also be free ice cream from Handel’s, free cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and free cookies from Crumbl Cookies.