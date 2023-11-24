BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For years, people in the Mahoning Valley and around the world have known about “Brix,” the chocolates that were created to enjoy with wine.

Now, officials at Brix can boast of the company’s very first retail store, which held its grand opening on Friday in Boardman. The new store is near the corner of Market Street and US-224.

The shop offers all four varieties of chocolates, which workers say can be paired not only with different wines but with bourbons and whiskeys as well.

“So now, we wanted to offer, you know, Youngstown and the surrounding area finally the opportunity to come in, be able to purchase this wonderful chocolate, great gift ideas and, you know, answer any question they might have for them about pairing wine and chocolate together,” said Greg Stanko, vice president of sales for Brix.

The shop is located on the backside of the old Jo-Ann Fabrics and Guitar Center across from the Southern Park Mall and will be open Monday through Saturday.