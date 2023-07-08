BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds gathered on the lawn at Boardman Park Saturday evening to wrap up a week of Independence Day celebrations sans fireworks.

There were food trucks and a concert from the Salem Quaker City Band ahead of the fireworks, but were canceled due to rain. No rain date has been determined yet.

The annual celebration has been going on for decades. This year, it honored Boardman Township Park’s former executive director Dan Slagle, who recently passed after 50 years with the park.

Recreation director Karen McCallum said she loves seeing people gathered to celebrate.

“The people, the synergy that everyone comes out. I love that families come out and enjoy having a picnic, watching the band, playing with chalk and and visiting with all different communities,” McCallum said.

Boardman Township Park will host fireworks again Sept. 9 for Boardman Community Day.