BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman in the middle of a court battle regarding pool parties at her home is now facing new legal troubles.

Taylor Moore is now charged with three counts of theft and one count of telecommunications fraud, according to an indictment returned Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

The charges stem from an unrelated case in Austintown last year, where she was accused of operating a storefront selling furniture, according to prosecutors. Investigators received a report that she would put items on her own website that were actually pieces from another store in Liberty, taking the money from buyers but never delivering the items.

Moore will have to answer to the criminal charges next month.

The unrelated civil case against her, filed by Boardman Township trustees on July 1, is trying to stop parties that Moore has been holding at her house on Glenwood Avenue. Trustees allege that Moore has been operating the parties as a business in a residential area, charging ticket fees for entry and advertising that food and drink would be sold there.

They’ve asked a judge to stop those activities there, and for now, the parties are on hold while the judge considers the case.