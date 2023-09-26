BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township trustees have sent a letter to Aaron Young, executive director of Mill Creek MetroParks, addressing concerns people have over a planned hunt to control the deer population.

Among the concerns in the letter were the accuracy of the deer count, stray bullets and arrows, hunters on private property, other humane methods and allowing young hunters to participate.

The letter ended with the trustees asking that the concerns be taken under advisement and consideration.

The trustees have received no response from the MetroParks. Their letter can be read below.