BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The world might look a bit clearer for some local students.

Wednesday, members of the Boardman Lions Club were at Stadium Drive Elementary performing free vision screenings. The Lions Club paid for the vision-testing cameras, which cost $6,000 each.

Every year, they screen over 1,000 students in the district.

In the past, this program has discovered vision issues among children — some of them being minor, while others are much more complex and would have gone undiagnosed.

“A lot of students, if you go to the doctor, they can’t read the chart. They can’t determine the letters. This one is so accurate and so quick. It saves an enormous amount of time,” said Joni Blase, of the Lions Club.

About 10 percent of the kids who were screened will be referred to an eye doctor. If any of them need eyeglasses and can’t afford them, the Lions Club will pick up the bill.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.