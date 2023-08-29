BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $15,000 for a Southern Boulevard man who turned himself in Monday on a felonious assault warrant.

Dontrell Collins, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on a charge of felonious assault. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 5.

A warrant was issued July 21 by township police for Collins, who was a suspect in a May 31 shooting incident where an SUV was shot at several times about 9:50 p.m. at Southern Boulevard and Beechwood Drive.

A bullet also struck a nearby home but did not penetrate the wall, reports said.

Police found several shell casings in the street and two blocks away they found an SUV damaged by gunfire on Maple Drive.

No one was injured.

Police at the time said there was a dispute about a stolen vehicle before gunfire broke out.

Collins turned himself in early today at the Mahoning County Jail.