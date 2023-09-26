BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An educational pavilion in Boardman is one step closer to reality.

Monday, the Boardman Board of Education unanimously approved the final land transfer agreement with the ABC Water and Stormwater District at its regular meeting.

The agreement allows for the formal transfer of the remaining 1.722-acre front parcel of land along Market Street to be the spot for an educational pavilion that will open new opportunities for local students and the community, according to the district.

“This is an important way to honor and continue Market Street School’s legacy,” said School Board President John Landers. “Providing the land to build an educational space for students to learn hands-on at the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park is important to us as a school district.”

As part of the agreement, the school district will receive 30 years of credit from its ABC Water District fees, amounting to nearly $17,000 a year or roughly a half million dollars over the course of the agreement, according to a news release from the district.

“The school district’s savings exceeds the appraised value of the frontage and comes with an added bonus that Boardman Schools will have first opportunities to schedule the facility for use by our teachers and students at the start and midpoint of each school year,” said Landers.

The ABC Stormwater District received a capital grant of $750,000 for the construction of the outdoor education pavilion. That agreement allows for the full utilization of the grant for the building.

This will tie into the rear 14-acre Forest Lawn Stormwater Park, which will soon be constructed on the site of the former Market Street School. The Stormwater Park has been fully funded through federal and state grants, with construction expected in 2024.

When finished, the park will hold back over a million gallons of stormwater during rain events.