BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An administrator in the Boardman Local School District is having a little fun with morning announcements online, and the video is earning praise on social media.

Boardman Center Intermediate School principal Michael Masucci thanked students in a video for keeping the hallways clean. In doing so, he brought out his puppet for a little entertainment, and both busted out into a Taylor Swift song.

Who’d have guessed they’re both Swifties?

Either way, someone saw the video and posted it on Facebook, and so far it’s gotten over 8,500 views and over 250 likes and loves.