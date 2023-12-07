HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the theft of used cooking oil from a Boardman business, and it’s not the first time that it has happened in the township.

Officers were called to Peaberry’s on Boardman-Poland Rd. just before 10 a.m. Wednesday after an employee discovered that someone cut a padlock to steal the cafe’s used cooking oil from a storage tank behind the business on Tuesday afternoon.

It was last seen intact around 5 p.m. Monday, according to a police report.

According to the report, police contacted the company tasked with picking up the oil and received word that there had been numerous cooking oil thefts in the surrounding counties, resulting in an ongoing investigation.

Police received a call later that day and were given the description of a truck shown on video surveillance in similar thefts, the report stated. The video footage showed an oil/greasy substance on the back of the truck.

The report indicated that the cooking oil had a value of $400.

Last year, police in Boardman were also called to investigate a similar theft. That time, 700 gallons of cooking oil worth approximately $3,000 was stolen from Double Bogey’s at the Southern Park Mall.