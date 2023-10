BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Boardman Police Department is currently experiencing issues with its phone service as of Sunday afternoon.

The issues affect the entire police department. A representative with the department told First News it is unclear when the intermittent outages are expected to be resolved.

To get in contact with the station, the following backup phone numbers were provided:

330-610-2082

330-610-1556

234-855-6176

As always, call 911 in case of an immediate emergency.