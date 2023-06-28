BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police released surveillance video of a theft from a vehicle in the township, hoping that it leads to the identity of the suspect.

The man captured on video is seen going into a car and removing items. It happened in the early-morning hours on Sunday.

According to a police report, the theft was reported by a woman on Shadyside Drive just after 11 a.m. She noticed that her white 2015 Hyundai Genesis had been entered and her debit card was stolen, along with her driver’s license and a black Nike “Jordan” backpack.

The woman also said her red Toro pushmower was missing from her backyard, and a pile of grass clippings was dumped out and left behind, according to the report.

Footage from the woman’s camera showed someone in the backyard around 5:10 a.m., according to police.

Police said additional surveillance videos from neighbors showed a clearer image of the suspect. The man in the video was seen wearing the stolen “Jordan” backpack.

Police say several other vehicles in the area where the video was captured were also entered and had items taken from them.

Police ask those who know the identity of this person or have information on this incident to call Det. Tim Hughes at (330) 726-4144. Messages can also be sent to the Boardman Police Department’s Facebook page.