BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Garfield Heights man Wednesday was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after police said he beat a woman in front of a store in the Boardman Plaza.

Christopher Edmondson, 30, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery. He was arrested after police were called about 2:45 p.m. for a report of a woman being beaten in front of a 451 Boardman Canfield Road store.

When police arrived, they found a woman whose face was covered in blood and who was on the ground surrounded by several people, reports said. Reports said she had a gash over one of her eyes and an eye was beginning to swell.

The woman was able to tell police she had been dating Edmondson for a month and they were in the parking lot of the plaza in her car when they argued, and he took her key, then her wallet, and ran out of the car.

The woman told police she ran after Edmonson to try and get her wallet back, but Edmondson punched her several times in the face. She did not remember anything after that, reports said.

A witness told police they saw Edmondson punch the woman in the face several times and he continued to hit her when she fell to the ground, reports said.

Edmonson was seen walking away in a nearby parking lot and was taken into custody. The witness was able to identify him as the man who was punching the woman, reports said. Police also found the woman’s wallet on Edmondson when he was searched, reports said.

A records check showed that Edmondson also has pending warrants from the Cuyahoga Heights Sheriff’s Office for a second-degree felony robbery charge as well as a warrant from Garfield Heights police for failure to appear.