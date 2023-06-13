BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with Boardman Park have canceled a theatrical production because they say, “The original project as presented to the Park for approval was no longer being performed.”

A new organization called Twilight Theatre had a deal with Boardman Park to stage its inaugural production at the park’s amphitheater.

Twilight was going to do Romeo & Juliet, but after rehearsals started, they decided to change it to an LGBTQ+ concept, with both Romeo and Juliet being female.

But, that was not the concept originally presented to the park.

So last Tuesday, after a meeting, the park informed Twilight Theatre it would not be involved, stating, “As a public park, we remain a neutral field for our local community.”

Twilight artistic director Joe Soriano called the decision discrimination.

“We are deeply disappointed and confused in Boardman Township Park’s decision to no longer host or support our LGBTQ+ production of Romeo & Juliet, especially during Pride Month,” he said.

The show will still go on. Warren’s Modern Methods Brewing Company will host it on June 30 and July 1, with both shows starting at 7:30 p.m.