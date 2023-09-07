BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big event is happening Saturday at Boardman Township Park.

It’s the Boardman Community Day celebration and it’s open to everyone.

They decided to make it a yearly event after last year’s 75th Anniversary bash was so successful.

Kids will get to paint a snow plow blade that will be used this winter, and that’s just one of the many activities. Karen McCallum is the recreation director, and says she’s very excited!

“We’ll have games. We’ll have face painting. We’ll have wagon rides, free popcorn and sweet treats for the kids. And starting at 6:30 ‘No funk, No justice,’ 8:30 see the skies light up with fireworks from Phantom Fireworks, all at Boardman Park, the Green Oasis,” McCallum said.

There will be concessions and while you’re there, you can find out more about the Baby Bargain Boutique that’s coming up later this month.