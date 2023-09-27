BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – October will start with a premier event in the Mahoning Valley.

Sunday will be the 47th Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest.

The celebration is a one-day art, craft and entertainment event. It’s held at Boardman Park and usually draws at least 5,000 people.

The show will have more than 150 vendors selling their items. It’s an event put on for you, but it raises money for the Rotary and its projects, which help give back to the community.

“A lot of things encapsulate this one day. We have the opportunity to make some money that we give away but also share some ideas with the community — but also have fun. It’s a fun event,” said Shawn Golden, Boardman Rotary president.

Oktoberfest runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It’s the Boardman Rotary’s largest yearly fundraiser. The Pancake Festival is number two.