BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday night, Boardman swore in four new firefighters, bringing the department to full staff.

The firefighters were sworn in during the township trustees meeting.

They are Aidan Jones, Isabel Schors, Jesse Mineo and Gregory Bradac.

Boardman now has a full staff of 38 firefighters.

They were also the first hires to be required to be paramedics.