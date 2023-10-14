BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department is celebrating its 100th anniversary of service this year.

On Saturday, they held their annual open house at Station 71 on Market Street.

There were fire trucks on display, safety demonstrations, activities for kids and tours of the station.

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says they hope to continue their service to the Boardman community.

“We can’t predict the future, but we want to continue to provide our community with the best service possible over the next hundred years. Things are always changing, always evolving, technology is advancing. We’re just going to continue to do the best we can for the next 100 years,” Pitzer said.

The fire department was founded in 1923 as a volunteer organization that first met in what is now Boardman Center Middle School. Their first actual station was built on Route 224 and opened its doors in 1927.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.