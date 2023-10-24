WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman contractor was sentenced Tuesday for crimes in Trumbull County involving his home construction business.

Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan sentenced John P. Bartos, 40, to 120 days in jail, followed by five years of probation.

In August, Bartos pleaded guilty to 10 theft charges, all fifth-degree felonies.

The crimes involved 10 clients who hired Bartos to perform construction services. After receiving various down payments from each client, the state says Bartos did not complete the work.

Judge Andrew Logan told the defendant that he would consider an early release from jail if Bartos paid the full $27,653 in restitution to the 10 victims.

Bartos and his lawyer, Frank Cassese, said Bartos had a terrible gambling addiction that led to severe financial problems.

The judge, however, termed his behavior as “a course of criminal conduct,” saying Bartos faces similar charges in other Ohio counties and out-of-state.

Earlier this month, Bartos pleaded guilty to theft charges in Columbiana County, where he was accused of taking money from customers for new windows and doors from his business but not doing the work.

Sentencing in that case is set for Jan. 4.

He also faces charges in Lawrence County, Pa., and in Mahoning County, where he faces an 18-count indictment on charges of theft, passing bad checks, theft from a person in a protected class and grand theft.