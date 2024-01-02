BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In just its second day of service, Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer is hoping the township’s new ambulance will help ease some of the strain on the area’s EMS system.

“When someone picks up the phone to call 911, they don’t expect someone not to show up, and we never want to be in that situation here in Boardman Township. They call 911, they are going to get somebody,” Pitzer said.

The unit, which was purchased used from a company that’s gone out of business, will be used as a backup for Lane Ambulance when its units are tied up with other calls, some of them outside the township.

“When these communities get busy and they pull resources from Boardman, that leaves our community vulnerable to a delay in response,” Pitzer said.

Pitzer adds that a key was being able to reach an agreement with the local firefighters union to staff the ambulance 24/7 without having to add staff to the department.

“A lot of them have EMS credentials. They are EMTs and paramedics, and they raised their hand and said, ‘Yes, we want to help.'” Pitzer said.

Even with the acquisition of the new ambulance, talks are ongoing with the neighboring Cardinal Joint Fire District about a potential merger down the road.

For now, Pitzer hopes the new service will help the department with recruiting and provide another tool for mutual aid with other departments while he works to find money to purchase a second ambulance for the township.