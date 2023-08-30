BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman car salesman pleaded not guilty after he was accused of transferring personal photos from a customer’s phone.

According to court records, John Litman, 40, was charged with pandering obscenity, voyeurism, telephone harassment, and unauthorized use of property.

According to a police report, the investigation began in July when the victim went to Boardman police and told them that six photographs and two videos were taken off of her cellular phone. The report said that the victim was purchasing a vehicle at a dealership on July 19.

Police said that Litman had asked to have the victim’s phone so that he could connect her Bluetooth to her new vehicle. Reports said that Litman transferred six photographs and two videos of the victim wearing lingerie or nothing at all to a phone number that the victim believes is Litman’s number.

Police said that the victim noticed that the photos and videos were missing from her phone the next day. Reports said that one video was sent via iCloud email at 9:48 a.m. and that six photos and one video were sent via iCloud email shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 19.

Litman was arrested on a warrant on Tuesday. He entered no plea to the pandering obscenity charge and not guilty to the voyeurism, telephone harassment, and unauthorized use of property.

Litman was booked in the Mahoning County Jail and was released on bond. He is awaiting a date for his next court hearing.