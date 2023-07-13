BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Boardman sports card businesses recently reported misuse of credit cards, resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars.

The owner of Youngstown Sports Cards filed a report Tuesday regarding an incident that took place just after 4 p.m. on May 20. Reports state two men came into the store to buy several expensive trading cards, but then later disputed the charges.

In total, three cards were purchased valued at $3,750. The store owner reported that the credit card offered had a badly scratched swipe strip, requiring the card number to be manually typed.

The owner stated the credit card company refunded the transaction without question because the card was not physically swiped.

The Bone Yard Sports Cards also reported an incident regarding two males buying expensive sports cards between 4:15-4:30 p.m. on May 20 that later disputed the charges.

At the Bone Yard location, the owner reported the purchase of three cards through two separate transactions, totaling $2,203.75.

Due to the recent surveillance footage provided by Youngstown Sports Cards, police were able to match it with Bone Yard footage, confirming that both incidents involved the same two men.