BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating following a string of vehicle break-ins that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called about 12:43 a.m. Saturday to Lemans Drive and Forest Park on reports of someone ransacking vehicles.

Police discovered that several vehicles in the area had been ransacked and that some items were reported missing.

While police were gathering evidence and viewing video from a Ring doorbell camera, they saw a bearded man wearing a yellow coat that matched the description of a suspect attempting to get inside cars, the report stated.

At the same time as the investigation was happening at Lemans and Forest Park, a bearded man wearing a yellow coat, later identified as 39-year-old Andy Dicioccio, of Boardman, approached an officer on Brookwood Drive and asked where Market Street was.

Since Dicioccio matched the description of the person trying to get into cars, the officer questioned the man and found bulk change, candy, lighters and a gun in his pockets, the report stated.

The gun was a Glock 19 pistol with a 15-round magazine.

Police say Dicioccio admitted to taking items from cars and that he took the gun and planned to sell it, according to the police report.

Dicioccio was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons and criminal trespass. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 27.

Officers also noted that a purse found later that morning in Boardman Park led officers to a home on West Boulevard that belonged to a woman who said she had left it in her car. A man there checked his truck and discovered that his Glock 19 pistol was missing.

Officers noted in the report that the video showed DiCioccio was deterred when trying to get into vehicles that were locked.