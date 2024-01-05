BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to car thefts from the Kufleitner dealership back in October.

Boardman police were dispatched to Cuyahoga County Jail just before 3 p.m. Thursday where Rasheed Roundtree was being held on warrant charges of breaking and entering, as well as three counts of theft. He is set to appear in court Jan. 9.

Roundtree was previously indicted in Cuyahoga County as part of a racketeering ring, which prosecutors allege was worth $5.1 million in car thefts across 11 Ohio counties.

A previous arrest was made in the case on Nov. 29 when police arrested Ke’sani Herron. Reports state offers went to Herron’s Cleveland home where she admitted to driving the suspects to the dealership, where they stole two Hellcats and a BMW. She told police the plan was set in place two weeks prior to the theft.

Herron appeared in court on Dec. 19, where she pleaded guilty to an amended lesser charge: theft of less than $1,000. She had previously faced a felony charge of theft. Herron was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with 175 suspended, and 12 months probation.

The thefts occurred on Oct. 29, the day after a “Trunk or Treat” event in which employees told police they believed the thieves used as an opportunity to case the dealership. Boardman police said three thieves wearing masks, who appeared to be men, broke in through a window and found the keys to the vehicles. The theft did not trigger an alarm because of a system error.