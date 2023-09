BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An annual Halloween event in the center of Boardman has been canceled.

The trick-or-treat event at the Shops at Boardman Park will not happen this year.

A message on their Facebook page apologized.

We reached out to the owners of the shopping area but have not heard back.

Click here for a list of other fall and Halloween events happening in the Valley.

We also put together a list of trick-or-treat times for this year.