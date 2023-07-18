BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity has started a campaign to raise funds for space to store exotic animals, saying situations like Tuesday’s hoarding situation in Youngstown make it sorely needed.

On Tuesday, humane agents removed about 40 snakes of different varieties from the home, along with dogs, cats, chickens and rodents.

As the nonprofit organization is tasked with these types of local animal rescues, the agency said it is in need of a dedicated space to house small mammals like reptiles and aquatics.

Animal Charity set a goal of $100,000 for this exotic room, saying anyone who donates will have their names placed on the wall as a thank you.

On Tuesday, the agency also announced via email the start of a $5 million capital campaign to cover the costs of a new building.

Donations are currently being collected online.