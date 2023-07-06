BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Moab House is holding a fundraiser soon to help with its new young adult foster care transition home.

The Moab House helps youth who age out of the foster care system transition into adulthood. Soon, the organization will be moving into its new home, and it needs some help funding all of the expenses.

July 15 will be the 3rd Annual Crusin’ for a Cause car show at Struthers High School. The show is from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and will include vendors, food, activities for kids, raffles and awards.

“We have lots of expenses, construction, all the things. So we really need the community to embrace Moab House. This is not a privately funded organization, this is funded by people, by the communities,” said Marcie Consiglio, executive director of Moab House.

Consiglio says they have open registration which starts at 10 a.m., so anyone can bring their car or bike down. There is a $10 registration fee.

You can find out more information about becoming a vendor and registration by visiting Crusinforacause.com.