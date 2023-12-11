BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police found a man with injuries that they said were caused by a nail file after they went to a home to serve a warrant.

Police went to a house in the 7300 block of East Parkside Dr. on Sunday to serve the warrant on a man on a charge of violating a protection order.

When they got there, he said his girlfriend had assaulted him during an argument.

After he was arrested, police discovered “several slice marks” on his back and stomach, along with a cut and lump on his head, according to a police report.

His girlfriend, Roberta Ruiz, 27, said she assaulted him with a nail file because she was “afraid of him,” the report said.

Police found what appeared to be part of a broken cell phone Ruiz said she flushed down the toilet, the report stated.

She was arrested on domestic violence and felonious assault charges.

The man was taken to the Mahoning County Jail for his warrant. His name was redacted from the police report.

Ruiz is expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.