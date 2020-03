Last week was the Shamrock Hunt, this week it was the Butterfly Hunt

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors in Boardman thought of a fun and creative way to keep the children who live there active.

Houses in Ridgewood Estates put butterflies in their windows for kids to go out and search for.

Some got creative about their designs and some even wore butterflies on their outfits before heading out.

The neighborhood plans to do events like this every weekend.