Boardman motel owner reports vandalism to flooded room, feces smeared throughout

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating vandalism to a room at the Town and Country Motel, which was found flooded and smeared with feces.

The motel’s owner reported renting the room out to a woman who also had a man and an infant child with her on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was seen leaving the next morning around 9:15 a.m., prior to their 11 a.m. checkout time.

The owner said the man had previously asked for a discount due to having a child with them, but she said they were not given one.

Upon inspection for cleaning, the owner reported finding the room flooded nearly knee-high with water, and the shower head and sink were spewing hot water with a hand towel stuffed in the sink to prevent it from draining. The carpet was highly saturated with water, according to a police report.

According to the report, feces was smeared on the top portion of the bed, inside the bed and on a bedsheet inside the refrigerator. It was also found on several different pieces of furniture throughout the room.

The extent of the damage is unknown, but the owner believes it will likely exceed several thousand dollars, the report stated.

The owner wished to pursue charges.