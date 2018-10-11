Boardman mom convicted of duct-taping son to chair back in jail Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Boardman mom convicted of duct-taping her son to a chair is back in jail.

Sources say Susan Malysa left the state without permission and failed a drug test.

In February, the judge granted her an early release from prison as long as she agreed to mental health counseling.

Malysa pleaded guilty to child endangering.

Police said she duct-taped her son to a chair in the basement of her home in June of 2017.