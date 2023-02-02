BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a Boardman mom is accused of child endangering after her two children were found alone outside last month.

Sara Baptiste, 26, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Wednesday.

Boardman police were called to the 300 block of Shields Road shortly before 10 a.m. January 23 after a caller reported hearing kids screaming nearby. Police said the caller checked on the children and saw that both an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old were outside, and one of the children wasn’t wearing shoes.

One relative of Baptiste told police that it is not uncommon for her to leave children alone.

Reports said that officers provided the children with dry clothes, took them to school and reported the incident to Children Services.

Baptiste returned a phone call from officers and admitted to leaving her kids home alone every Monday and Tuesday morning so that she can attend classes at Youngstown State University, according to a police report. Police said she told officers that she gets home in time for when her kids get off the school bus.

On Wednesday, police arrested Baptiste on a warrant for two counts of child endangering charges. She is scheduled to appear in Boardman Court for an arraignment at 4 p.m. Thursday.