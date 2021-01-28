Boardman Middle School offers virtual Career Day for students

The Career Counseling Department hosted the Boardman Police Department to connect with students via Zoom

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The pandemic is changing virtually everything, and Career Day is no exception.

At Boardman Middle School, it’s now remote.

It’s a way to keep Career Day going, even if students can’t visit in person.

“In the past, we’ve been able to take students to the various businesses, to the career experts who could talk to them about why they went into that career, what kind of career training they needed, what kind of schooling they need, and unfortunately, because of COVID, that’s not possible this year,” said counselor Gina Sexton.

Each month, the topic of the virtual career event changes.

February will concentrate on jobs in medicine.