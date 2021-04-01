Boardman Meijer has an official opening date

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is an opening date for the new Meijer location in Boardman.
The new store will officially open at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 13.
The 155,000 square foot supercenter is the latest of seven Meijer stores across northeast Ohio.
It will feature groceries, fresh produce, a bakery, and meat and deli items.
There will also be a floral area and garden center.
Other departments include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place for customers and employees.