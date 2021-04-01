Boardman Meijer has an official opening date

The 155,000 square foot supercenter is the latest of seven Meijer stores across northeast Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is an opening date for the new Meijer location in Boardman.

The new store will officially open at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 13.

The 155,000 square foot supercenter is the latest of seven Meijer stores across northeast Ohio.

It will feature groceries, fresh produce, a bakery, and meat and deli items.

There will also be a floral area and garden center.

Other departments include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place for customers and employees.