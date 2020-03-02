Boardman Mayhem Rock Orchestra puts on two shows this year

They will also be traveling to Mentor this year to put on a joint performance

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman High School Rock Orchestra will be performing its 14th annual “Project Mayhem” event on Friday, March 20 at the Boardman Performing Arts Center.

It is a two hour performance that combined the talents of the Boradman Orchestra, vocals of the Boardman students and a laser light show put on by Lightwave International of Pittsburgh.

Boardman started their “Trans-Siberian” style tradition in 2006 and the musical talent of the district continues to perform this show for sold-out crowds of more than 1,600 fans in the Boardman Performing Arts Center.

New this year, the Mayhem Orchestra will be traveling for a second performance.

They will go to Mentor, just outside Cleveland, to help them create a similar rock orchestra tradition at a school that is also known for musical talent.

Boardman’s Mayhem students will rehearse with Mentor and together they will perform at the Mentor Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 27.

Both shows will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for each show and all seating is general admission.