Boardman man found guilty of rape in sex crimes case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who prosecutors say preyed on young children now faces sentencing after being convicted in court.

A Mahoning County jury found Robert Boyd guilty on rape and other sex charges.

In addition to assaulting a number of his victims, prosecutors say Boyd shared lewd photos of himself and had child porn on his computers, giving credit to Boardman police for making the case against him.

“The defendant had, when they searched his residences, a number of devices, an inordinate number of electronic devices, and it took Boardman police department a lot of manpower and time to get through all of those,” said Attorney Jennifer McLaughlin.

Testimony went for three days last week. The jury started deliberating Friday afternoon.

Boyd could face more than 30 years behind bars when he’s sentenced.

