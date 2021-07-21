Boardman man who had fentanyl delivered to his home gets prison time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who pleaded guilty to a bill of information in federal court for having fentanyl delivered to his home was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.

Rodney Self, 45, was sentenced by Judge Pamela Barker in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

A criminal complaint was filed against Self in the case after he was arrested in October.

A bill of information is often filed in a criminal case when a defendant agrees to plead guilty before a grand jury issues an indictment.

An affidavit in the case said postal authorities determined a suspicious package was to be delivered Oct. 21 to Self’s Boardman home. The package was searched in a postal facility and there was fentanyl inside, the affidavit said.

Several law enforcement agencies decided to allow the package to be delivered and an undercover postal inspector left the package on Self’s porch. He was seen getting the package and driving away with it, and he was stopped a short time later in Youngstown, the affidavit said.

Reports said Self initially told authorities he did not know what was in the package, then later admitted he was supposed to deliver the package to a man at a fast food restaurant on the south side. He said he believed the package contained marijuana or cocaine, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Self was found Nov. 3 with a needle in his arm and had to be revived with Narcan.

Youngstown police arrested the man Self was supposed to meet with the package a few days before the delivery. Police chased the man, who he ran into a tree. Police checked the path he ran and found a bag of crack cocaine and $1,569 in his pockets, the affidavit said.