Boardman man sentenced to prison for selling drugs in and around Youngstown

Edward Dubose, Jr. was one of 12 people, including his father, who were charged with selling drugs in 2016 and 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who pleaded guilty to 11 counts for selling drugs was sentenced in federal court this week to over five years in prison.

Judge Solomon Oliver, Jr. handed down a sentence of 63 months in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to Edward Dubose, Jr., 38.

Dubose, Jr. was one of 12 people indicted in February 2019 with selling drugs in and around the Youngstown area. One of those people was his father, Edward “Pops” Dubose, Sr., who also pleaded guilty.

The indictment in the case said the 12 were selling cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in 2016 and also from May to November 2017.

Investigators used wiretaps to help their case as part of a 57-page indictment.

Dubose, Jr. is quoted in the indictment 21 times discussing drug transactions, including five conversations with his father.

The elder Dubose is still waiting for his sentencing.

More stories from WKBN.com: