Boardman man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to nine months in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum followed a jointly recommended sentencing recommendation in handing down the sentence to John Kukura, after he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, a fourth-degree felony; and two fifth-degree felonies of importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Kukura will also be on five years probation when he is released from prison and must register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Kukura was one of 14 people arrested in October in Mahoning County in an operation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies across the region and the state targeting people who were looking online to make arrangements to meet minors for sex.

Kukura has no prior criminal record before he pleaded guilty to the charges.