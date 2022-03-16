YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man who was a suspect in a beating that sent the victim to the hospital for more than a month was sentenced Wednesday to just over three years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Quayshaun Tubbs, 28, of Shadyside Drive, received the sentence from Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tubbs pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 23. He has been in the Mahoning County jail since his Aug. 12 arrest in the case. He will be given credit for time served awaiting his sentencing.

Tubbs was first arrested by Boardman police after an investigation into a July 5 beating where a woman was found unconscious inside a Shadyside Drive home. It is not clear from an affidavit in the case if that home is the same home where Tubbs lived because the addresses were blacked out.

The affidavit said the woman had extensive bruising on her face, several cuts and she had marks on her body like she had been dragged across cement.

On Aug. 5, the woman was released from the hospital and told police that Tubbs assaulted her and that he had two guns, one in his home and one in his car, the affidavit said. The affidavit said Tubbs had asked the woman to get a concealed carry permit because he is not allowed to have a gun due to a prior felony conviction.

Police got a search warrant after interviewing the woman and served it Aug. 12 at Tubbs’ home. In the house, they found two loaded 9mm semiautomatic handguns and a total of four magazines of ammunition, the affidavit said.

While Tubbs was on the phone with his father after his rights were read to him, he was overheard saying that police found guns when they searched his home. He later admitted to police his DNA would be on the guns, the affidavit said.

Tubbs is not allowed to have a gun because of 2012 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for charges of rape and kidnapping.

Tubbs was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic violence from Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman, but court records show no activity in the case since Aug. 17.