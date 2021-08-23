Boardman man sentenced on 36 counts of pandering obscenity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man who was indicted on 80 child pornography charges just weeks after he was sentenced in another case was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced John Kukura, 38, after Kukura pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 36 counts of pandering obscenity, a fourth degree felony.

Kukura was indicted in April on 80 counts but the remaining counts were dropped in exchange for his plea.

In March, Kukura was sentenced to 9 months in prison after he was caught in a sting operation trying to meet an underage boy.

During that case, authorities seized his phone and found dozens of pornographic images of children, which led to his new indictment.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said prosecutors found over 700 pictures and 40 videos on his phone.

Rich said Kukura was not producing the material himself but getting it from others.

His sentence is running to his sentence in the previous case.