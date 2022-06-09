YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife is asking for the second time in less than a year to be released from prison early.

Attorneys for John Sylvester, 47, told Judge R. Krichbaum in a filing Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that their client is far from a risk to the public and should be released early from serving his 16-year sentence on charges of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, kidnapping and endangering children.

Sylvester also filed a motion for early release Aug. 2 but that request was denied by Judge Krichbaum.

Sylvester pleaded guilty Feb. 28, 2013, to attacking his wife June 2, 2012, in their Jaguar Drive home in front of their young son.

Prosecutors at the time said Sylvester stabbed his wife several times and after he attacked her he drove to the Market Street bridge in Youngstown, where he held police off for four hours after he threatened to jump, before being taken into custody.

Sylvester also pleaded guilty in 1999 to attempted murder for attacking another woman who was his girlfriend at the time. Police said he shot her twice outside her apartment in an ambush-style attack.

Sylvester was sentenced to seven to 25 years in prison for that crime and was released from prison in May of 2006.

In their motion Thursday, Sylvester’s attorneys said their client has the lowest security rating an inmate can receive and he also lives in an apartment-style facility at Grafton Correctional Institution, which is only given to inmates who are well behaved to help them transition to life outside of prison.