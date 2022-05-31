YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man convicted in the 2020 death of his girlfriend was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

George Hill, 46, was given the sentence by Judge Anthony D’Apolito after a jury convicted him May 2 of murder and domestic violence for the death of his 35-year-old girlfriend, Jennifer Mullen.

Mullen died May 31, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center from injuries sustained in the Shields Road home she shared with Hill.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day said the fact over 20 people were on hand for the sentencing speaks to the kind of person Mullen was.

“I think that speaks to the kind of person we lost,” Day said. “Jennifer Mullen must’ve been a beautiful soul to have that kind of support.”

Prosecutors said during the trial that Mullen was covered in bruises when she died and that Hill beat her regularly.

Defense attorney James Wise countered that Mullen was a heavy drinker who became violent when she was drunk and she received her injuries from a fall.

Julie Zuckla, a cousin of Mullen, said she had “boundless energy” and that the family was robbed of a chance to say goodbye because of Covid restrictions in place when Mullen died.

She said the family suffered double because of the defense put on by Hill, which she said demeaned her cousin’s character.

“She saw the good in people where none existed and paid for it,” Zuckla said of her cousin.

Neither Wise or Hill had anything to say.

The sentence was the only one by law that Hill could receive.

Judge D’Apolito said the most important evidence were the bruises that covered Mullen’s body when she died.

“The bruises on her body, told the story; the bleeding on her brain told the story,” Judge D’Apolito said.