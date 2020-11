The owner of the flag reported that someone also stole a flag and flagpole from his yard a week before as well

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man reported that someone stole his Joe Biden flag and flagpole from his yard after the election.

The theft was reported last Saturday afternoon from a house in the 3900 block of S. Schenley Ave.

The owner of the flag reported that someone also stole a flag and flagpole from his yard a week before as well.

He estimated that the flag was worth $15, and the flagpole was $30, according to a police report.