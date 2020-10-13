Boardman man reports someone threw Molotov cocktail in driveway, sparking fireball

The man told police he ran out with a pot of water to put the fire out

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police responded to a house last week after reports that someone threw a “fire bomb” in the driveway.

It happened just after midnight Friday at a house in the 3900 block of Arden Blvd.

The homeowner told police someone threw a Molotov cocktail in his driveway, and he put out the fire with a pot of water.

Officers said the driveway was still smoking and some of the house’s siding was warped due to heat from the fire.

The homeowner said he was in his bedroom when he heard a loud boom and saw a bright light. When he looked out the window, he saw the fireball.

Neither he nor neighbors saw anyone or any cars driving away.

The Boardman Fire Department came out to help police investigate.

