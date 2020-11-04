Boardman man reports someone spray-painted obscenity on Trump sign

He told police that several days beforehand, he saw a woman drive past his house and scream, "F*** Trump!"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man reported vandalism of a political sign in his yard last week.

It happened on Brookfield Avenue last Wednesday.

Police said someone spray-painted “f***” on the sign that read, “Save America Vote Trump.”

The man told police that several days beforehand, he saw a woman in a blue Subaru drive past his house. He said she screamed, “F*** Trump!”

He thinks she is the one who vandalized the sign, but he didn’t know who she is.

The man told police he was afraid someone would “drive past his house and shoot it.”

He said the damage would cost $20.

